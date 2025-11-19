37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Hughes,left, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, trains 1st Lt. Reed Way, 37th AS pilot, on how to conduct a pre-flight inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. U.S. Air Force pilots are constantly being certified to ensure they are prepared for any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
11.24.2025
11.25.2025
9409405
240101-F-VY348-1489
5852x3185
759.78 KB
RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
