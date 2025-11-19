37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron practice landing and taking off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Nighttime takeoffs and landings provide pilots the experience to conduct operations at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)