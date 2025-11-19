37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to land a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The 37th Airlift Squadron operates the C-130J, conducting various mission types from static line jumps to aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)