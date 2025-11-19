37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Messner, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as its engines turn on at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Messnar conducted a final inspection of the C-130J, ensuring all engines were fully operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)