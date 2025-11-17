U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Mauricio Bahena, assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, shows off the U.S. Central Command challenge coin he earned after conducting a hot refuel with an AH-64D Apache at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point. He was awarded the coin by U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, at Northern Landing Zone, Syria, Nov. 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9405074
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-JG199-2304
|Resolution:
|5757x4112
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.