Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Mauricio Bahena, assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, shows off the U.S. Central Command challenge coin he earned after conducting a hot refuel with an AH-64D Apache at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point. He was awarded the coin by U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, at Northern Landing Zone, Syria, Nov. 7, 2025.