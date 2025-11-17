Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 4 of 12]

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

    SYRIA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, dons personal protective equipment with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, prior to approaching the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. The FARP enables aircraft to refuel and re-arm during operations within the U.S.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 06:34
    Photo ID: 9405070
    VIRIN: 251107-A-JG199-2072
    Resolution: 5993x3746
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Aviation
    USCENTCOM

