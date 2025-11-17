Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, dons personal protective equipment with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, prior to approaching the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. The FARP enables aircraft to refuel and re-arm during operations within the U.S.