Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command awards U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Mauricio Bahena, assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade a challenge coin for completing a hot refuel with an AH-64D Apache at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)