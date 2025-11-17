Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command awards U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Mauricio Bahena, assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade a challenge coin for completing a hot refuel with an AH-64D Apache at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9405073
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-JG199-2286
|Resolution:
|5537x3955
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
