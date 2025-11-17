Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 3 of 12]

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

    SYRIA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    An AH-64D Apache assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, approaches the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. The FARP is vital to ensuring aircraft are equipped with the fuel and ammunition needed to execute combat operations within the U.S. Central Command Combined Joint Operations Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 06:34
    Photo ID: 9405069
    VIRIN: 251107-A-JG199-2065
    Resolution: 5531x3687
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Aviation
    USCENTCOM

