Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

An AH-64D Apache assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, approaches the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. The FARP is vital to ensuring aircraft are equipped with the fuel and ammunition needed to execute combat operations within the U.S. Central Command Combined Joint Operations Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)