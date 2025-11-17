Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

    SYRIA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Mauricio Bahena, assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare to conduct a hot refuel with an AH-64D Apache at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP). The FARP enables aircraft to refuel and re-arm during operations within the U.S. Central Command Combined Joint Operations Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 06:34
    Photo ID: 9405071
    VIRIN: 251107-A-JG199-2270
    Resolution: 5329x3806
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria
    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Aviation
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download