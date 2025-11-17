U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, meets with Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company (MEDEVAC), Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9405068
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-JG199-2333
|Resolution:
|4726x3652
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.