Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Mauricio Bahena, assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, fist bump after completing a hot refuel with an AH-64D Apache at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP). The FARP enables aircraft to refuel and re-arm during operations within the U.S. Central Command Combined Joint Operations Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)