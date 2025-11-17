Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, speaks with Lt. Col. Matthew Hill, commander of Task Force Nighthawk, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Frazee, senior enlisted advisor of Task Force Nighthawk, at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)