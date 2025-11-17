U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, speaks with Lt. Col. Matthew Hill, commander of Task Force Nighthawk, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Frazee, senior enlisted advisor of Task Force Nighthawk, at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 06:35
|Photo ID:
|9405067
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-JG199-2359
|Resolution:
|6181x4121
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.