    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria [Image 1 of 12]

    Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Central Command visits Task Force Nighthawk in Syria

    SYRIA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, speaks with Lt. Col. Matthew Hill, commander of Task Force Nighthawk, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Frazee, senior enlisted advisor of Task Force Nighthawk, at Northern Landing Zone, Syria on Nov. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 9405067
    VIRIN: 251107-A-JG199-2359
    Resolution: 6181x4121
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SY
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Aviation
    USCENTCOM

