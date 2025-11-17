Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation [Image 7 of 7]

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, 673d Air Base Wing and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Sylvester, 673d ABW command chief, run with basic military training graduates during the Airman's Run,Oct. 1, 2025 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The Airman’s Run is a 1.5-mile run tradition that BMT graduates complete at the end of training to signify successfully reaching graduation week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9404980
    VIRIN: 251001-F-IW449-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
