U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, 673d Air Base Wing and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Sylvester, 673d ABW command chief, run with basic military training graduates during the Airman's Run,Oct. 1, 2025 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The Airman’s Run is a 1.5-mile run tradition that BMT graduates complete at the end of training to signify successfully reaching graduation week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation
