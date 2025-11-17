JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, command team and U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training instructors congratulate Airman Emma Martin for completing BMT as the Top Graduate above all her peers in training,Oct. 1, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Top Graduate is awarded to only one Airman out of all the others upon graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)