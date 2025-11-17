Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation [Image 2 of 7]

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673d Air Base Wing commander, coins Basic Military Training graduate, Airman 1st Class Rustin Adjula after speaking with him during the BMT Graduation Parade on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. BMT graduates may receive a coin from leaders, family members, or peers. Coins serve as a token of remembrance for the accomplishment they achieved as well as a reminder to the event they received it at and are a long lasting military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9404975
    VIRIN: 251002-F-IW449-1740
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    basic military training
    JBER
    673rd Air Base Wing
    Lackland AFB

