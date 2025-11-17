JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673d Air Base Wing commander, coins Basic Military Training graduate, Airman 1st Class Rustin Adjula after speaking with him during the BMT Graduation Parade on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. BMT graduates may receive a coin from leaders, family members, or peers. Coins serve as a token of remembrance for the accomplishment they achieved as well as a reminder to the event they received it at and are a long lasting military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)