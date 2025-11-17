U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673d Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Sylvester, 673d ABW command chief, salute passing flights during the pass and review portion of the Basic Military Training Graduation Parade on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The Graduation Parade is the final portion of the BMT graduation; it gives the newly graduated Airmen a chance to show their friends and families what they have learned during the seven weeks of disciplined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation
