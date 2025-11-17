Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation [Image 5 of 7]

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673d Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Sylvester, 673d ABW command chief, salute passing flights during the pass and review portion of the Basic Military Training Graduation Parade on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The Graduation Parade is the final portion of the BMT graduation; it gives the newly graduated Airmen a chance to show their friends and families what they have learned during the seven weeks of disciplined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9404978
    VIRIN: 251002-F-IW449-1518
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

