JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska command team, pose for a photo in front of the 320th Training Squadron on Oct. 1, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The 320th TRS is one of eight training squadrons within the 767th Training Group responsible for training new recruits for the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)