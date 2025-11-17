Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation [Image 6 of 7]

    JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska command team, pose for a photo in front of the 320th Training Squadron on Oct. 1, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The 320th TRS is one of eight training squadrons within the 767th Training Group responsible for training new recruits for the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9404979
    VIRIN: 251001-F-IW449-1428
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    basic military training
    JBER
    673rd Air Base Wing
    Lackland AFB

