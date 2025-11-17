JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673d Air Base Wing commander, recites the Airmen’s Creed with graduating Airmen during a Basic Military Training Graduation Parade on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The Graduation Parade is the final portion of the BMT graduation; it gives the newly graduated Airmen a chance to show their friends and families what they have learned during the seven weeks of disciplined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)