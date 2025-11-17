JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673d Air Base Wing commander, gives a speech to Basic Military Training graduates during the retreat ceremony on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Commanders are brought in from across the Department of War to give newly graduated Airmen advice and words of encouragement as they enter into the beginning of their military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)