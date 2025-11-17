JBER leaders tour BMT, attend graduation Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and 673rd Air Base Wing commander, and 673d ABW command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Sylvester, visited Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, from Oct 1 to Oct 2, 2025, to tour the Basic Military Training facilities and attend a graduation.



During the visit, the JBER leaders participated in the Airman’s Run and attended the Airman Coin Ceremony afterwards. The Airman’s Run is a 1.5 mile run graduating Airmen perform as a tradition to signify the completion of graduation. The Airman Coin Ceremony takes place after the run with each flight's military training instructor presenting all new Airmen with an “Airman Coin” in acknowledgment of the challenges overcome during training.



The team also had the opportunity to see inside of the 320th Training Squadron, the hub of the training environment and where all of its features were showcased. BMT facilities have changed throughout the years to accommodate advancing technologies and regulations, ensuring members are trained efficiently.



“We had the opportunity to walk through one of the new dormitories, and the squadron commander and MTI cadre provided us an incredible brief of the resources trainees have access to right there in the squadron building,” said Master Sgt. Hailey Staker, 673d ABW public affairs mission partner support division chief.



Staker said that there are new facilities not previously available to her when she went through 14 years ago, such as a squadron clinic and chaplains office.



“Though the dormitories have a new flare, with newly built facilities, new furniture and lockers, and the covered quad for [physical training] in inclement weather, it was still largely the same,” said Staker.



On the last day, the team attended the final part of the graduation ceremonies and the conclusion of training for all Airmen: the Graduation Parade. This ceremony is held on the parade field and consists of every graduating flight marching in formation as they are inspected by military officials, then standing at attention while receiving the speeches of guest speakers and leaders within the 737th Training Group. Mabbutt concluded the visit by giving a speech to the newly graduated Airmen and reviewed the passing flights for the pass and review inspection



Throughout all the changes BMT has undergone over the years, the 737th TG is postured to continuously prepare Airmen for lethality and warfighting ethos. It remains instilling the core values that every Airmen uses daily in the operational Air Force: Integrity first, Service before self, and Excellence in all we do.