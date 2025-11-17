Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment [Image 16 of 16]

    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

    FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard formally welcomed home the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment during a demobilization ceremony on Nov. 16, 2025, held at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. The unit mobilized approximately 230 members in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, bearing the designation Task Force Defender, while conducting Short Range Air Defense operations at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long deployment. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 9401929
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-CH590-1308
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: FOREST GROVE, OREGON, US
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

    Task Force Defender
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Oregon National Guard
    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Army National Guard
    2-218 Field Artillery Regiment

