Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Manuel Robledo, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment (left), stands at the front of the formation of Soldiers during the demobilization ceremony held for the unit on Nov. 16, 2025, held at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)