Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment [Image 4 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

    FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Col. Paul Dyer, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, delivers remarks during the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, along with their families, during their formal demobilization ceremony held on Nov. 16, 2025, at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 9401867
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-CH590-1118
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: FOREST GROVE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment
    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Defender
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    2-218 Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download