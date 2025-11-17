Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment render a hand salute during their formal demobilization ceremony held in their honor on Nov. 16, 2025, at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Oregon National Guard officially welcomed home the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment during a demobilization ceremony on Nov. 16, 2025, held at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon.



The 2-218th mobilized about 230 members in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, designated Task Force Defender, while conducting Short-Range Air Defense operations at eight separate, geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long deployment.



“On behalf of Governor Kotek and the entire Oregon National Guard, it is my honor and privilege to officially say, ‘Welcome Home,’” said Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard. “During Task Force Defender, you took on one of the most demanding and technically complex missions in modern warfare. Every single day, American forces, coalition partners, and local populations relied on you for their protection."



Their mission was to provide capabilities for countering rockets, artillery, and mortars, as well as fighting unmanned aerial systems using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods, all while offering warnings of incoming threats.



“This was not an easy deployment. As Lieutenant Colonel [Manuel] Lobledo noted before you departed, you were dispersed across a wide geographical region, requiring leaders at the lowest levels to operate independently and with initiative,” Gronewold said, describing some of the complexities of the assignment. “You adapted to extreme heat, austere conditions, and the constant threat of attack."



Before deploying overseas, the Soldiers underwent specialized training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This training aimed to improve their skills in operating essential equipment and systems for their role as primary air defenders, which American and Coalition partners depend on for force protection.



"You spent the better part of two years preparing yourselves and your families for this mobilization. You trained at Camp Roberts (California), endured the joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana, and conducted additional training at Fort Sill before heading down range,” Gronewold said, recounting the long training cycle. “That preparation paid off, and your performance in theater has brought great credit to our State, the Oregon National Guard, and most importantly, to yourselves."



Earlier this year, on Aug. 2, most of the members returned to Oregon and were welcomed back at an assembly held at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley. The ceremony in Forest Grove marks the official end of their deployment, providing an opportunity for dignitaries and leaders to honor their accomplishments.



“Throughout this deployment, you upheld the legacy of those who came before you,” said Col. Paul Dyer, Commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “Look at your right shoulder, you are now part of a very, very special group of people with the 41st Brigade…we’re talking World War I in the trenches of France, and we’re talking about World War II in the South Pacific."



The 2-218th has a long history of answering the State and Nation’s call for service. Since 9/11, they have deployed to the Middle East supporting Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Spartan Shield, and now Task Force Defender.



In closing, Dyer challenged the group to draw lessons from this entire mobilization process.



“Look at the growth that you made and remember your success too,” he said, drawing from his own past mobilizations. “This is a building block, and take that and be a better spouse, a better father or mother, sister or friend, or even a battle buddy. Thank you and your families for a job well done.”