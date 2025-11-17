Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon National Guard Col. Paul Dyer, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander (left), and Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right), greets and congratulates members of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment following their formal demobilization ceremony on Nov. 16, 2025, held at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)