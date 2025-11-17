Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right), renders honors at the beginning of the formal demobilization ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, held on Nov. 16, 2025, at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)