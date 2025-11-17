Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment render a hand salute during their formal demobilization ceremony held in their honor on Nov. 16, 2025, at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)