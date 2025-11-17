Oregon Guard Welcomes Home Soldiers from Task Force Defender Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Oregon National Guard formally welcomed home the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment during a demobilization ceremony on Nov. 16, 2025, held at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. The unit mobilized approximately 230 members in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, bearing the designation Task Force Defender, while conducting Short Range Air Defense operations at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long deployment. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)