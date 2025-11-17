Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 14 of 14]

    Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Spectators watch an aerial demonstration Nov. 18, 2025, during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The air show featured military and civilian aircraft from around the world for an international audience, showcasing the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 03:12
    VIRIN: 251118-Z-BB071-2651
    Location: DUBAI, AE
    Dubai Airshow
    DubaiAirshow25
    DAS25

