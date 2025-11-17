Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators record aerial demonstrations Nov. 17, 2025, during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The air show featured military and civilian aircraft from around the world for an international audience, showcasing the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tylin Rust)