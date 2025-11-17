Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators watch an aerial performance of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft flown by the F-35 aerial demonstration team assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 17, 2025, during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The U.S. fifth-generation stealth fighter was one of many aircraft displayed during the international show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tylin Rust)