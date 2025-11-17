Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

The United Arab Emirates Al Fursan aerial demonstration team practices aerial maneuvers Nov. 15, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, UAE. The air show featured military and civilian aircraft from around the world for an international audience, showcasing the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
