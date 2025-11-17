Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 10 of 14]

    Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron in Aviano Air Base, Italy, performs aerial maneuvers Nov. 16, 2025, over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The multi-role fighter aircraft rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

