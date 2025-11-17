Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Extra 330LT aircraft with a United Arab Emirates aviation experience company perform an aerial demonstration Nov. 15, 2025, in preparation for the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, UAE. The air show featured military and civilian aircraft from around the world for an international audience, showcasing the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)