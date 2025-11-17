Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Indian Air Force aerial demonstration team called “Surya Kiran” practices aerial maneuvers Nov. 15, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The air show featured military and civilian aircraft from around the world for an international audience, showcasing the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)