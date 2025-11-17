Aerial performers wow crowds at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of United Arab Emirates military aircraft flies over the Al Maktoum International Airport on Nov. 15, 2025, in preparation for the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai, UAE. The air show featured military and civilian aircraft from around the world for an international audience, showcasing the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)