Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen conduct medical readiness training during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 8, 2025. The scenario-based training focused on tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) and patient movement procedures to enhance Airmen’s proficiency in providing life-saving aid under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)