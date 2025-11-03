Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen attend instruction on topographical land maps during a land navigation course at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, which enhances readiness by simulating real-world operational scenarios and testing Airmen’s ability to navigate, communicate, and execute missions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)