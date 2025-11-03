U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen attend instruction on topographical land maps during a land navigation course at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, which enhances readiness by simulating real-world operational scenarios and testing Airmen’s ability to navigate, communicate, and execute missions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9382221
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-GU615-1234
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.