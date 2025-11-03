Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen prepare training weapons during a combat arms simulation as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2025. The training emphasized weapon-handling fundamentals, tactical awareness, and team coordination to strengthen individual and collective readiness in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9382219
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-GU615-7773
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
