Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen prepare training weapons during a combat arms simulation as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2025. The training emphasized weapon-handling fundamentals, tactical awareness, and team coordination to strengthen individual and collective readiness in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)