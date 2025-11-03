Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen prepare training weapons during a combat arms simulation as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2025. The training emphasized weapon-handling fundamentals, tactical awareness, and team coordination to strengthen individual and collective readiness in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9382219
    VIRIN: 251107-F-GU615-7773
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    944th Fighter Wing Stays Mission Ready During Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Desert Hammer
    Luke Air Force Base
    Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download