Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen don protective masks during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 8, 2025. The training, part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, enhances Airmen’s ability to operate in contaminated environments while staying protected under chemical warfare conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)