Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve airman solders wiring during training for Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. The training enhanced Airmen’s technical skills in drone assembly and systems integration to support reconnaissance and mission planning operations. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9382217
    VIRIN: 251109-F-XK427-6138
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate
    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    944th Fighter Wing
    Desert Hammer
    Luke Air Force Base
    Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1
    Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download