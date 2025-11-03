Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve airman solders wiring during training for Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. The training enhanced Airmen’s technical skills in drone assembly and systems integration to support reconnaissance and mission planning operations. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)