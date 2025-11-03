Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen conduct patrol during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. The scenario-based training developed Airmen’s tactical movement, communication, and security readiness to enhance combat techniques in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)