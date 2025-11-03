Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen conduct patrol during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. The scenario-based training developed Airmen’s tactical movement, communication, and security readiness to enhance combat techniques in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9382220
|VIRIN:
|251109-F-GU615-5016
|Resolution:
|5539x3693
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
