Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve airman takes defensive positions during a convoy operations scenario at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. The exercise, part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, tested Airmen’s tactical awareness, communication, and force protection skills in a simulated hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)