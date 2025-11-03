Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 4 of 8]

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve airman takes defensive positions during a convoy operations scenario at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. The exercise, part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, tested Airmen’s tactical awareness, communication, and force protection skills in a simulated hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9382218
    VIRIN: 251109-F-XK427-8645
    Resolution: 5008x3339
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    944th Fighter Wing Stays Mission Ready During Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1

