Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen secure a training area during convoy operations exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. As part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, Airmen practiced integrated base defense procedures, combining vehicle operations and perimeter security to strengthen mission readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)