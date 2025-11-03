U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen secure a training area during convoy operations exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. As part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, Airmen practiced integrated base defense procedures, combining vehicle operations and perimeter security to strengthen mission readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9382216
|VIRIN:
|251109-F-XK427-9434
|Resolution:
|7437x4958
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
944th Fighter Wing Stays Mission Ready During Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1
No keywords found.