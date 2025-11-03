Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 2 of 8]

    Desert Hammer 2025: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen secure a training area during convoy operations exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 9, 2025. As part of Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1, Airmen practiced integrated base defense procedures, combining vehicle operations and perimeter security to strengthen mission readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    944th Fighter Wing Stays Mission Ready During Exercise Desert Hammer 26-1

