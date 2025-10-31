Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, hoist a rescue stretcher on to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. The Washington National Guard air ambulance crew worked with Seattle Fire to practice rescue operations in the event a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)