Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

A Soldier with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, and a fire fighter with the Seattle Fire Department rescue team conduct hoist training at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. The air ambulance crew worked with Seattle Fire to practice rescue operations in the event a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)