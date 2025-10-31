Fire fighters with the Seattle Fire Department rescue team prepare to secure a patient to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter hoist at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. The air ambulance crew assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, worked with Seattle Fire to practice rescue operations in the event a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9377668
|VIRIN:
|250917-Z-YS961-1888
|Resolution:
|4979x3319
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.