Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

A fire fighter with the Seattle Fire Department rescue team prepares to secure a patient to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter hoist at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, worked alongside Seattle fire fighters to practice rescue operations in the event of a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)