Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

A fire fighter with the Seattle Fire Department rescue team is lowered from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter hoist assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of the drill was to practice working together to conduct rescue operations in the event a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)