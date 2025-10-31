Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, lowers members of the Seattle Fire Department rescue team from a hoist at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of the drill was to practice working together to conduct rescue operations in the event a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)